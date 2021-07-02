King receives call from Canada PM

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received a phone call from Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and discussed bilateral ties and means of advancing cooperation across all sectors.

Discussions covered the latest regional developments, with King Abdullah reaffirming the centrality of the Palestinian cause, and the importance of translating the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip into an extended truce that pushes towards a political solution that fulfils the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, stressing the need to cease all illegal Israeli violations and measures in the Palestinian Territories.

The call also covered regional and international efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach, and the need to counter extremist ideologies and hate speech.