King receives cable from Queen Elizabeth on Accession to the Throne anniversary
By JT - Jun 11,2019 - Last updated at Jun 11,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has received a cable from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the 20th anniversary of the Accession to the Throne, according to a Royal Court statement.
In the cable, Queen Elizabeth stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the United Kingdom.
The Queen’s message was among a long list of other cables His Majesty has received on the occasion from world leaders and senior officials.
