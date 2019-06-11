King receives cable from Queen Elizabeth on Accession to the Throne anniversary

You are here

By JT - Jun 11,2019 - Last updated at Jun 11,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has received a cable from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the 20th anniversary of the Accession to the Throne, according to a Royal Court statement. 

In the cable, Queen Elizabeth stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the United Kingdom.

The Queen’s message was among a long list of other cables His Majesty has received on the occasion from world leaders and senior officials. 

