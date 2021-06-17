You are here
King reaffirms importance of enhancing administrative reform
By JT - Jun 17,2021 - Last updated at Jun 17,2021
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday affirmed the importance of enhancing the administrative sector during a field visit to Koura district in Irbid.
Visiting Al Shraideh tribe’s diwan (gathering place) in Koura, the King highlighted the need for administrative reform through a partnership between the public and private sectors.
His Majesty, during his meeting with notables at Sheikh Klaib Al Shraideh’ Darat (guesthouse), highlighted the continuous efforts exerted to counter bureaucracy that everyone is suffering from.
In response to the attendees’ remarks, the King indicated that people’s suggestions and proposals pertaining to industrial areas, sport clubs and local institutions’ infrastructure will be taken into consideration.
He pointed to the significance of communicating with people during field visits to become familiar with their needs and concerns to work on finding solutions.
The King described Koura as a “paradise”. “The north is one of the most beautiful regions that I have ever seen,” the King said.
