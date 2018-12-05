King, Queen extend condolences to Bush family

AMMAN — Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania on Tuesday extended condolences to the Bush family at Blair House over the passing of former US President George H. W. Bush.

Their Majesties also signed the condolence book, a Royal Court statement said.

While in Washington, King Abdullah on Tuesday met with US Secretary of Defence James Mattis to discuss bilateral ties and ways to develop military cooperation, according to the Royal Court.

Discussions covered the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation between Jordan and the United States on issues of mutual concern, with the aim of ensuring regional security and stability.

Efforts to reach political solutions to a number of regional issues and crises were also discussed, as well as efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.

Jordan and the US on Tuesday signed a grant agreement to directly support the Treasury with $725.1 million, as part of the 2018 US economic assistance.

