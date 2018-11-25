King orders evacuation of injured Iraqi soldiers to Amman for treatment

AMMAN — Upon directives by His Majesty King Abdullah, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat has instructed the commander of the Royal Air Force to dispatch a medical evacuation plane to transfer four injured Iraqi soldiers to Amman.

The soldiers suffered injuries from an explosion near the Karama/Turaibil border crossing on the Iraqi side, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Friday.

The soldiers were transferred to the King Hussein Medical Centre after medics administered first aid at the border crossing headquarters.

Medical sources at the centre said that some cases incurred serious injuries and severe bleeding, as well as amputations of lower extremities.

Medical teams of various departments offered all necessary interventions before transferring three cases to operation rooms for further surgeries, while the fourth soldier was transferred to the surgical department, where he was listed in stable condition, the sources added.