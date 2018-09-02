King mourns loss of leading journalist, actor

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday mourned the death of a leading journalist on Saturday, and the recent loss of a TV star.

Paying tribute to Al Arabiya channel’s Saad Silawi, who was laid to rest yesterday and Yasser Masri, a celebrated TV star who was killed in an accident on August 23, His Majesty described the two men as “rich in morality and giving to their country”.

The King stressed that the media and art are “sublime missions and a heavy burden that was carried by Saad Silawi and Yasser Al Masri with professionalism, honour and devotion. Their reputation crossed borders and they won minds and hearts”.

Silawi, who died of respiratory failure that resulted in cardiac arrest in Beirut on Saturday, was laid to rest in Amman. In 2014, His Majesty King Abdullah bestowed the Order of Al Hussein for Distinguished Contributions of the First Class on Silawi during the 68th anniversary of independence.

Masri is known for his contributions to Jordanian and Arab TV drama and has starred in major pan-Arab works, including his role as President Gamal Abdel Nasser in “Al Gamaa” series.