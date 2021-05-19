King to Merkel: Tragic developments in Palestinian territories result of recurrent Israeli violations

By JT - May 19,2021 - Last updated at May 19,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday continued his intensive efforts and ongoing communication with world leaders and active international stakeholders to stop the dangerous Israeli escalations in the Palestinian territories.

In a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, King Abdullah said the tragic developments in the Palestinian territories are a result of recurrent Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty stressed that preventing the recurrence of Israeli violations and breaking the cycle of violence require reaching a political solution to the Palestinian issue that leads to achieving just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.

The King highlighted the significant role of the international community in stopping violence and the dangerous Israeli violations, which have led to the current escalations.

His Majesty also reaffirmed Jordan’s relentless efforts in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship.

The King noted the need to maintain coordination and consultation between Jordan and Germany, and with active international stakeholders, calling for stepping up efforts to relaunch effective and serious negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.