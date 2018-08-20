You are here

Home » Local » King meets US commander, digital media editors

King meets US commander, digital media editors

By JT - Aug 20,2018 - Last updated at Aug 20,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and discussed with him bilateral cooperation in military fields, a Royal Court statement said.

The meeting, which was held at Basman Palace, touched on the regional and international efforts in the war on terror within a holistic strategy.

Also on Sunday, His Majesty had a separate meeting  with a number of chief editors and publishers of local news websites, as part of his constant contacts with the media community, the Royal Court said.

The discussion focused on local issues and regional current affairs, as well as the role of the media in promoting national issues. 

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.