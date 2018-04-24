King meets Pakistan’s army commander

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat and an accompanying delegation over means to enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, addressed regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic strategy, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty visited Pakistan in February this year, where he met with Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain for talks on bilateral ties and other issues of mutual concern.

King Abdullah affirmed the importance of taking Jordanian-Pakistani cooperation to further heights, especially in the defence industry.