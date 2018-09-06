King meets news website publishers

By JT - Sep 06,2018 - Last updated at Sep 06,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday met with chief editors and publishers of news websites over several local issues.

The meeting focused on regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas attended the meeting.

King Abdullah in August held a similar meeting with several columnists and journalists over issues of national interest and regional and international developments.

The August meeting came amid challenging times for the country.

The latest episode was a terror attack and ensuing raid on suspects’ hideout that left five security officers dead, along with three suspects, while five men were arrested for terrorism-related charges.