King meets leaders over ties, region

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday, on the sidelines of the Arab summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini over strategic cooperation and partnership relations between the Kingdom and the union.

The meeting focused on Middle East crises and the latest developments in Syria, with King Abdullah and Mogherini urging a political solution that preserves Syria’s territorial integrity and unity of its people, according to a Royal Court statement.

They also reviewed updates on the peace process and underlined the need to intensify international efforts to resume serious and effective negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, based on the two-state solution, in a way that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting addressed burdens placed by the Syrian refugee influx on the Kingdom’s economy and its already limited resources, as well as regional and international efforts exerted on the war on terrorism within a holistic approach.

In a separate meeting, His Majesty discussed with Lebanese President Michel Aoun bilateral relations and regional developments.

The King stressed Jordan’s support for Lebanon’s efforts to preserve its national integration, stability and sovereignty.

The meeting also covered repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis and the need for more international support for the host countries.

His Majesty also held a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, during which he stressed Jordan’s keenness on enhancing Jordanian-Lebanese cooperation, especially in economic and trade fields.

King Abdullah also met with Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Fayez Al Sarraj over the Kingdom’s support for Libya to bring about stability and security and rebuild the country’s institutions.