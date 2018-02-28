King meets Indian foreign minister

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday met with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj over means to enhance cooperation between Jordan and India, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

King Abdullah highlighted the importance of sustaining coordination and consultation between both countries on various issues of mutual interest, voicing keenness to boost bilateral ties in various sectors, especially in the economic, investment, trade and defence fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

Talks focused on endeavours aimed at finding political solutions to Middle East crises, in addition to the war on terrorism within a holistic approach.

The King, in this regard, highlighted the role of India in supporting efforts aimed at reaching political solutions to regional crises and in enhancing security and stability through fighting terrorism and extremism.

For her part, the foreign minister expressed her country’s appreciation of the Jordanian “pivotal role” in efforts to realise security and stability in the Middle East and the entire world, commending the Kingdom’s stances in dealing with regional crises.