King, May discuss Syria over phone

By JT - Apr 15,2018 - Last updated at Apr 15,2018

AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from UK Prime Minister Theresa May, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty and the British premier discussed developments in Syria, with the King stressing that a political solution is the only way out of the crisis there.

He said such a solution should preserve Syria's territorial integrity and safety of its people, according to the statement. 

