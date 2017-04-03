You are here
King leaves to US, talks to be held Wednesday
By JT - Apr 03,2017 - Last updated at Apr 03,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday left for a US visit during which he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump and several senior officials, a statement from the Royal Court said.
During the visit, His Majesty will discuss bilateral cooperation, strategic partnership in various domains, as well as regional and international developments.
HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent.
The talks, to be held on Wednesday, according to the Jordanian embassy in Washington, “will cover means to enhance Jordanian-US cooperation and strategic partnerships. They will also address the latest regional and international developments".
The King’s meeting with Trump will be the second in Washington following the February meeting, held on the sidelines of the annual National Prayer Breakfast, during which both leaders discussed ways to boost strategic partnership and enhance joint efforts to combat terrorism.
During the February meeting, King Abdullah and Trump agreed on the importance of providing safety and security to Syrians and of intensifying efforts to revive Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations.
