King leaves for Moscow visit

King leaves for Moscow visit

By JT - Feb 14,2018 - Last updated at Feb 14,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah departed for Moscow on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral ties, and the latest regional and international developments.

HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, according to a Royal Court Statement.

His Majesty has said that the relationship between Amman and Moscow has been built on trust and confidence.

In an interview with the Russian TASS News Agency, which was released on Tuesday and will also be broadcast this week on Russia-24 Television, His Majesty also noted “the work that Russia and Jordan have done in southern Syria to bring stability to the south” is an important success story.

The King stressed the importance of cooperation between Jordan and Russia to fight terrorism and extremism around the world.

