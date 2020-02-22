King to hold talks with Qatar emir on Sunday

You are here

By JT - Feb 22,2020 - Last updated at Feb 22,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah will hold talks in Amman with Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who starts an official visit to Jordan on Sunday, according to a Royal Court statement. 

Talks will cover means to advance ties and activate cooperation in various areas, especially economic sectors, as well as regional developments, the statement 

said.

