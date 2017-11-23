You are here

King heads to US for working visit

By JT - Nov 23,2017 - Last updated at Nov 23,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday left for Washington on a working visit, during which he is scheduled to meet several senior US administration officials and lawmaker.

The King will also meet heads and members of committees at the US Senate and House of Representatives, according to a Royal Court statement.

An official source said during the week that the King is scheduled to meet with US Vice President Mike Pence, while he will hold discussions with the leaders of the Senate’s committees of military service, foreign relations and appropriations, in addition to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan and the House’s committees of military services and foreign affairs. 

His Majesty met with US President Donald Trump in Washington in September.

HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as regent.

