King goes undercover to check on services

By JT - Sep 11,2019 - Last updated at Sep 11,2019

AMMAN — Local news websites on Tuesday reported that His Majesty King Abdullah has visited north Amman’s Department of Land and Survey while undercover.

His Majesty’s visit came to take a firsthand look at the quality of services provided to the public, the reports said.

Local news website reported that the King was wearing a “beige suit”.

During the visit, the King listened to the concerns of citizens and the department’s employees.

King Abdullah has always underlined the need for officials to conduct field visits to the country’s various institutions to ensure the provision of quality services for Jordanians.

On Monday, King Abdullah attended an administrative exercise for the 73rd Royal Air Defence Field Battalion during a surprise visit.

The Royal Court said at the time that the step is part of a series of surprise visits His Majesty will be making during the coming phase to various service institutions.