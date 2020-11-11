King extends condolences to Palestinian president over passing of Erekat

By JT - Nov 11,2020 - Last updated at Nov 11,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Tuesday, extended condolences to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, over the passing of Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and member of the Fatah Central Committee.

King Abdullah expressed deep sympathies to President Abbas, the Erekat family, and the Palestinian people, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty paid tribute to Erekat’s dedication to the Palestinian cause and defending the rights of the Palestinian people.