You are here
King expresses condolences over victims of Iraq ferry accident
By JT - Mar 21,2019 - Last updated at Mar 21,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday sent a cable to Iraqi President Barham Saleh expressing condolences over the victims of a ferry that sank in the Tigris River on Thursday, claiming the lives of dozens of people.
In the cable, the King expressed his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the Iraqi president and the families of the victims, a Royal Court statement said.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 21, 2019
Mar 21, 2019
Mar 21, 2019
Opinion
Mar 21, 2019
Mar 20, 2019
Mar 20, 2019
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment