King expresses condolences over passing of Mubarak
By JT - Feb 25,2020 - Last updated at Feb 25,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, expressing condolences over the passing of former president Hosni Mubarak, according to a Royal Court statement.
