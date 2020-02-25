King expresses condolences over passing of Mubarak

You are here

By JT - Feb 25,2020 - Last updated at Feb 25,2020

 AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, expressing condolences over the passing of former president Hosni Mubarak, according to a Royal Court statement.

