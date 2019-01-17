King expresses condolences over Kenya terror attack victims, condemns ‘cowardly’ act

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday sent a cable of condolences to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta over the victims of a terror attack that claimed the lives of 21 and injured 28 others, a Royal Court statement said.

In the cable, King Abdullah condemned the cowardly act, affirming that Jordan stands with Kenya in the fight against terrorism.

Kenyan police aided by bomb experts and sniffer dogs on Thursday resumed their search of the Nairobi hotel complex struck by terrorists as police arrested nine more suspects over the attack, AFP news agency reported.

Five gunmen with Al Qaeda-linked Somali militant group Al Shabaab attacked the DusitD2 hotel and office complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Chilling CCTV footage showed one of the attackers lingering in front of the terrace of the Secret Garden restaurant before blowing himself up, according to AFP.

Four other attackers were shot dead by police during the operation to secure the hotel.