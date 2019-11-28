You are here
King expresses condolences to Albanian president over earthquake
By JT - Nov 28,2019 - Last updated at Nov 28,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to President of Albania Ilir Meta, expressing condolences over the victims of the recent earthquake that hit Albania, claiming many innocent lives and injuring hundreds of people, according to a Royal Court statement.
In the cable, King Abdullah expressed his deepest sympathies, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 28, 2019
Opinion
Nov 28, 2019
Nov 28, 2019
Nov 28, 2019
Nov 28, 2019
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment