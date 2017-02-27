You are here

Home » Local » King due in UK Wednesday

King due in UK Wednesday

By JT - Feb 27,2017 - Last updated at Feb 27,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to start a working visit to the UK on Wednesday, a Royal Court statement said Monday. 

During the visit, the King is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and presidents and members of UK parliamentary committees. 

He will discuss developments in the Middle East and means to enhance cooperation in various fields, the statement said.

Last month, His Majesty made a brief visit to the UK, where he met key Cabinet members, ahead of a visit to the US, where he was the first Arab leader to meet the newly elected US President Donald Trump.

Before arriving in London, he had met in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin.    

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.