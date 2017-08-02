King donates JD1m to support Jerusalem awqaf

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday issued directives to donate JD1 million to Jerusalem Awqaf Department, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The department, which is affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the authority in charge of managing Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif in Jerusalem.

The Royal gesture drew praise from the department and other parties.

In a statement, posted by web-based newspapers, Jerusalem awqaf director Azzam Khatib thanked His Majesty, who is the custodian of the holy places in East Jerusalem, for the donation, “which will go to support construction projects and the department’s employees”, whose resilience in the face of unilateral Israeli acts, including the recent closure of Al Haram Al Sharif has been praised.

Under directives by King Abdullah, the number of awqaf employees was raised from 300 in 2010 to 800 five years later, while a decision has been taken this year to reinforce the staff with 223 others.

Meanwhile, Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) President Majid Tabaa voiced appreciation for the royal donation “directed to the Islamic museum at the mosque and allocating JD300 for each of the awqaf department’s employees”.

In a statement e-mailed to The Jordan Times, Tabaa called upon all Jordanian institutions to follow suit of the King in supporting the resilience of Jerusalemites and their existence in the holy city.

He noted that the association will launch its donation campaign for the restoration of Jerusalemites’ houses at the Old City in September.