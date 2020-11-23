You are here

King discusses ties with US president-elect

By JT - Nov 23,2020 - Last updated at Nov 23,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Monday with US President-elect Joe Biden, discussed the ties of friendship between Jordan and the United States.

In the phone call, King Abdullah said he looks forward to working with President-elect Biden on advancing the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, and expanding cooperation across various sectors, in service of mutual interests, and regional security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination to counter joint challenges, including the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The King expressed his best wishes to President-elect Biden, wishing the American people continued progress and prosperity.

