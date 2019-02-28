King discusses cooperation opportunities with UK, World Bank

AMMAN/LONDON — His Majesty King Abdullah and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday agreed during talks in London to continue efforts to expand cooperation between the two countries in all fields, particularly economic and investment ones.

During discussions held at 10 Downing Street, the King and May stressed the need for continued coordination on various issues of mutual concern, in a way that serves the interests of both countries and consolidates regional security and stability, a Royal Court statement said.

The two leaders affirmed the strength of the historical ties between Jordan and the UK, stressing commitment to building on those ties towards an expanded partnership and higher levels of cooperation.

The King noted that the relationship between Amman and London is unique and is constantly developing in various political, economic and military fields, according to the statement.

His Majesty thanked the prime minister and the UK for their hospitality, and expressed gratitude for the British government’s efforts in hosting the London initiative, noting the “great support” of the UK during the event to “providing a real opportunity for Jordanians to focus on economic growth and creating jobs in light of the challenges facing us”.

The support during the conference, as well as the significant development in military cooperation during regional challenges, as well as economic and political cooperation, affirms the special ties between Jordan and the UK, King Abdullah said.

In her closing speech at Thursday’s conference to support the Jordanian economy, May announced $1 billion in aid to the Kingdom, to be delivered over five years.

Of the total amount, $840 million would be given to Jordan as grants, while the rest would be provided through loans, the prime minister said.

Moreover, May announced that the UK will underwrite a $250 million World Bank loan to Jordan.

“This will help Jordan to borrow money at a lower rate and manage its national debt. Underwriting the loan demonstrates confidence in Jordan’s economy that will encourage further investment, helping the government to implement its crucial economic reforms,” the premier told the summit.

“Jordan has been steadfast in the fight against terrorism. Steadfast as an ally in the Global Coalition Against Daesh. Steadfast in pursuing peace and promoting stability in the Middle East. For decades, on these and other issues, Jordan and the UK have stood side by side,” she stressed.

The initiative backs Jordan’s 2025 vision and its efforts to transform its economy and encourage participation of women, May noted.

His Majesty expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the British government’s support, stressing the country’s keenness on enhancing tie and cooperation between the two countries.

For her part, May voiced her appreciation for Jordan’s key role in enhancing security and stability in the region, affirming her country’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom.

“I welcome you, Your Majesty, to the British government’s headquarters, and I look forward to our negotiations, as we are happy to host the London Initiative conference today in partnership with Jordan, wherein I shall be delivering the closing speech, having heard Your Majesty’s important address this morning at the conference,” she said.

She added that “cooperation between us shows the importance of exploring investment opportunities in Jordan and the continuous economic reforms, which we will continue to support”, noting that the relationship between Jordan and the UK is deeply rooted in various fields, including defence cooperation, education, trade, regional security and other fields.

“We highly value Jordan’s role in the global coalition to fight Daesh, as this is important to all of us,” she elaborated.

The King voiced his appreciation for the support Britain offers Jordan through various developmental programmes as well as in regards to alleviating the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis.

The talks between His Majesty and the British prime minister addressed recent regional developments, chief among which is the peace process, on which King Abdullah reaffirmed the vitality of reinforcing efforts to relaunch Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on the basis of the two-state solution, as the only way to put the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians to rest.

In this regard, His Majesty stressed the indispensability of establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its Capital, living in peace and security, side by side with Israel.

As for the Syrian crisis, the King reasserted the importance of finding a political solution to the crisis that would preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and the unity of its people, while ensuring the safe return of refugees.

The talks also covered efforts under way towards the attainment of peace, security and stability in the region, in addition to ongoing regional and international endeavours in the war against terror within the frameworks of a comprehensive strategy.

The negotiations were attended by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas, Jordan’s Ambassador to the UK Omar Nahar and a number of senior British officials.

His Majesty also held a meeting on Thursday with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, with the discussions covering opportunities for economic cooperation between Jordan and the United Kingdom.

King Abdullah thanked the UK for hosting the conference, stressing the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to the statement.

Discussions also addressed the economic plans and programmes implemented by Jordan to stimulate growth, attract investments and provide job opportunities.

Dabbas, Adviser to His Majesty for Economic Affairs Mohammad Eses, and Nahar attended the talks.

Also on Thursday, King Abdullah met with World Bank Group interim president Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the London initiative, to discuss opportunities for cooperation, especially in key growth sectors, the statement said.

Talks covered economic and development plans implemented by Jordan, aimed at providing employment opportunities for youth, increasing investments, and improving the business environment.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Dabbas, Eses, Planning Minister Mary Kawar, and a number of World Bank Group executives attended the meeting.

The World Bank Group’s partnership with Jordan encompasses various sectors, such as infrastructure, investment, education, bolstering the business environment and helping the Kingdom cope with the implications of the Syrian refugee crisis, according to the statement.