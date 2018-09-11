King, Crown Prince voice good wishes on Hijri New Year

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday expressed good wishes for Jordanians and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, paying tribute to the legacy of Prophet Mohammad’s migration.

On Tuesday, Jordan, along with other Arab and Muslim countries, celebrate the Hijri New Year (1438).

The Islamic lunar year begins on the first day of Muharram, the first month in the calendar and one of the four sacred months in Islam.

Hijra refers to the migration or journey of Prophet Mohammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, where they established the nucleus of an Islamic state whose culture influenced most of the world in mediaeval times.

In a post on Instagram, celebrating the occasion, HRH Crown Prince Hussein wrote: "Happy Hijri New Year to our Arab and Muslim nations".