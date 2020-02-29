King, Crown Prince receive cables on 64th anniversary of army Arabisation

You are here

By JT - Feb 29,2020 - Last updated at Feb 29,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables from senior officials and officers marking the 64th anniversary of the Arabisation of the leadership of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), which falls on March 1. HRH Crown Prince Hussein received similar cables on the occasion, according to a Royal Court statement.

The officials recalled the landmark decision by His Majesty the late King Hussein as a turning point in Jordan’s history, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Arab Army in defence of the homeland. They commended King Abdullah’s ongoing efforts to support the JAF and security agencies as protectors of the nation and its values.

 

