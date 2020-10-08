You are here

Home » Local » King, Crown Prince congratulate Sheikh Mishal on being named Kuwait crown prince

King, Crown Prince congratulate Sheikh Mishal on being named Kuwait crown prince

By JT - Oct 08,2020 - Last updated at Oct 08,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, congratulating him on being named crown prince of Kuwait.

In the cable, King Abdullah noted the historical, brotherly ties between Jordan and Kuwait, and keenness to advance them and expand cooperation across all sectors, to serve mutual interests, bolster joint Arab action, and promote Arab and Islamic causes, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty wished Sheikh Mishal success in service of Kuwait, under the leadership of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein sent a similar congratulatory cable to Sheikh Mishal.

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
18 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.