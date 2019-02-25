King congratulates Sisi on successful Arab-EU summit

You are here

Feb 25,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday discussed ties and regional developments with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, a Royal Court statement said.

In a phone call, the King congratulated Sisi on the success of the first Arab-EU simmit, hosted by Egypt.

His Majesty expressed wishes that the summit, held in Sharm El Sheikh on Sunday and Monday, would constitute a new platform for cooperation and partnership between Arab and European countries, according to the statement.

