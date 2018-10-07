You are here

Home » Local » King congratulates Iraqi president, PM on selection

King congratulates Iraqi president, PM on selection

By JT - Oct 07,2018 - Last updated at Oct 07,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Friday, congratulated Iraqi President Barham Saleh on his election by the Iraqi parliament.

King Abdullah also affirmed Jordan’s keenness to bolster ties with Iraq in the best interest of the two countries and peoples, wishing President Saleh success, and the people of Iraq further prosperity and progress, according to a Royal Court statement.

In another phone call, His Majesty congratulated Adel Abdul Mahdi on his designation as prime minister of Iraq, wishing him success in serving the people of Iraq.

The new appointments followed parliamentary elections carried out in the summer and since then the outgoing premier, Haidar Abadi, and his government remained in office of caretaker capacity. 

up
1 user has voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 6 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.