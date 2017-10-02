You are here
King condoles US over Las Vegas carnage
By JT - Oct 02,2017 - Last updated at Oct 02,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a cable of condolences to US President Donald Trump over the death of dozens of citizens after a shooting that took place in Las Vegas, a Royal Court statement said.
In the cable, King Abdullah expressed his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
