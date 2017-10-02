You are here

Home » Local » King condoles US over Las Vegas carnage

King condoles US over Las Vegas carnage

By JT - Oct 02,2017 - Last updated at Oct 02,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a cable of condolences to US President Donald Trump over the death of dozens of citizens after a shooting that took place in Las Vegas, a Royal Court statement said. 

In the cable, King Abdullah expressed his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 8 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.