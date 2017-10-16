You are here

King condoles Somali leader over terror attack

By JT - Oct 16,2017 - Last updated at Oct 16,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday telephoned Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and expressed his condemnation of the heinous terrorist blast that targeted Mogadishu and caused hundreds of deaths and injuries.

His Majesty, during the call, expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, according to a Royal Court statement.

Agence France-Presse reported Monday that the death toll of Sunday’s massive truck bomb attack in Mogadishu reached at least 276 people, while 300 were injured in the deadliest ever attack to hit the conflict-torn nation.

Residents of the Somali capital have been left stunned by the monster explosion Saturday, which gutted surrounding buildings and left victims burned beyond recognition, the agency said. 

