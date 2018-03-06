You are here

King condoles family of bookstore owner

King condoles family of bookstore owner

Mar 06,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday visited the Karak diwan in Amman to offer his condolences over the death of Hisham Maaytah, owner of Al Jahez Closet, one of the oldest bookstores in Jordan, who died in a car accident over the weekend, according to Al Rai daily.

Maaytah was a public figure as the owner of one of the oldest bookstores in Jordan and a reading influencer. 

His kiosk, a landmark in the old downtown of Amman, was in the news few weeks ago, as it caught fire leading to loss of precious old books. 

Upon hearing of the news of the fire, His Majesty instructed officials to offer Maaytah’s family financial support to compensate for their loss.

