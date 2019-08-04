You are here
King commends Gendarmerie forces for noble gesture
By JT - Aug 04,2019 - Last updated at Aug 04,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday took to Twitter to salute Gendarmerie personnel for their noble attitude in meeting the call of an Iraqi woman.
His Majesty wrote on Twitter: “I salute the Nashama [brave ones] of the Gendarmerie Department for their noble gesture in responding to the call of an Iraqi citizen to hold a funeral for her mother who died in Jordan. May her soul rest in peace.”
“This humanitarian act reflects that the love and brotherly ties that connect us with our Iraqi brothers are solid and deep-rooted,” the King said.
Gendarmerie personnel had participated in the funeral of the Iraqi woman who died of cancer in the Kingdom, responding to a call from her daughter, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The daughter took to social media, calling on people to participate in her mother’s funeral for not having relatives in Jordan.
