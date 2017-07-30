King checks on Abbas’ health

By JT - Jul 30,2017 - Last updated at Jul 30,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday phoned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to check on his health after he was discharged from hospital, a Royal Court statement said.

Abbas was admitted into a Ramallah hospital on Saturday for a brief "routine checkup", as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The 82-year-old president was discharged after a few hours, in "very good health", with all test results deemed "reassuring", the news agency added.

Over the phone, King Abdullah wished him good health.

The Palestinian leader was hospitalised in October last year for a heart test, but was later discharged with his health reported as normal, an AFP statement said.