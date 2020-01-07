You are here
King, Canadian PM talk Iraq over phone
By JT - Jan 07,2020 - Last updated at Jan 07,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received a phone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.
In the phone call, the importance of safeguarding Iraq’s security and stability was stressed, as well as the need to protect all components of the Iraqi people and avoid any threats to the region’s security and stability, the statement said.
