You are here
King calls Abbas, meets Kazakh minister
By JT - Feb 27,2018 - Last updated at Feb 27,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday discussed during a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas developments of the Palestinian issue and efforts made to revive the peace process, according to a Royal Court statement.
The Royal Court said in a separate statement that also on Tuesday, His Majesty received Kazakhstan's Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industries Beibut Atamkulov.
During the meeting, His Majesty and Beibut discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing cooperation, especially in the defence industries.
They also discussed the current regional situation and efforts made in the war against terrorism within a holistic strategy.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat attended the meeting, as well as other senior Jordanian and Kazakh officials.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen.
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday discussed bilateral cooperation, especially in military fields, with Commander of the US C
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at Al Husseiniya Palace over bilateral rel
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Opinion
Feb 27, 2018
Feb 27, 2018
Feb 26, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment