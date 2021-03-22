King bestows State Centennial Medal on families of martyrs, veterans

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), has bestowed the State Centennial Medal on families of martyrs and on veterans of Al Karamah Battle, marking its 53rd anniversary.

JAF personnel presented the medals to families of Al Karamah Battle martyrs and to injured veterans, conveying the pride of King Abdullah and the Jordanian people in their brave sacrifices for the nation, according to a Royal Court statement.