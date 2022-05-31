King, in BBC interview, expresses best wishes to Queen Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee

By JT - May 31,2022 - Last updated at May 31,2022

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in an interview with the BBC, expressed best wishes to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

During the interview, which aired on Monday, King Abdullah reflected on the strong ties of friendship between the two royal families, stressing pride in the distinguished relations between Jordan and the UK, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty commended the consistency and perseverance which have characterised Queen Elizabeth II’s reign in service of her nation.

Also during the interview, the King wished Queen Elizabeth II good health, and the people of the UK continued progress and prosperity.