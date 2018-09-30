King back home after taking part in UN meeting

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Friday after concluding a working visit to New York City, where His Majesty headed Jordan’s delegation at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, according to a Royal Court statement.

The mission was coupled with an intensive diplomatic agenda as His Majesty held meetings with high-profile leaders and heads of delegations attending the session, where he delivered a speech that tackled major regional issues.

During these meetings, Jordan’s positions on these issues were put forward, with focus on the Palestinian cause.

The King told the meeting that only a two-state solution meets the needs of both sides of the conflict

On the sidelines of the session, King Abdullah held a series of meetings, including with British Prime Minister Theresa May over the economic challenges facing Jordan due to regional crises.

His Majesty met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, where the discussions covered the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, as well as a number of regional and international issues.

The King also met with UN Secretary General António Guterres and discussed the importance of stepping up international efforts to achieve just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

His Majesty also met during the meeting with World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab over Jordan’s ties and partnership with the forum. The Kingdom is scheduled to host the WEF on the Middle East and North Africa in April 2019 at the Dead Sea, marking the 10th time since 2003.