You are here
King, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss conditions in Jordan, UAE over COVID-19 developments
By JT - Mar 16,2020 - Last updated at Mar 16,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a phone call from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, to discuss conditions in the two countries amidst developments related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In the phone call, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Jordan.
King Abdullah expressed appreciation for the positions of the UAE’s leadership, government and people, stressing Jordan’s steadfast support for the United Arab Emirates, according to a Royal Court statement
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 16, 2020
Opinion
Mar 16, 2020
Mar 16, 2020
Mar 15, 2020
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment