You are here
King, Abbas discuss Kushner’s tour outcome
By JT - Aug 27,2017 - Last updated at Aug 27,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday discussed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the phone efforts aimed at pushing forward the peace process.
The phone conversation came within the framework of continuous coordination between the two sides, a Royal Court statement said.
His Majesty briefed Abbas on the outcomes of his meeting with the US peace delegation that toured the region last week, and was headed by Jared Kushner, the senior adviser to the US President.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the phone efforts aimed at
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — US President Donald Trump remains "very committed" to achieving Israeli-Palestinian peace, his son-in-law an
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has held meetings with a number of senior US administration officials, during his private visit to the US,
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 27, 2017
Aug 27, 2017
Aug 26, 2017
Aug 27, 2017
Opinion
Aug 26, 2017
Aug 26, 2017
Aug 24, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment