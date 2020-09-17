Kindergartens to reopen Sunday — Education minister

AMMAN — Kindergartens will be opened as of Sunday, Education Minister Tayseer Nuaimi announced on Thursday, giving families of children the option to send their children to schools or to resort to remote education.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Prime Ministry, Nuaimi said that the decision to suspend in-class education for two weeks came following the increase in the number of coronavirus infections witnessed among students and staff, noting that the number infections related to schools have totalled 152 so far.

The Education minister denied reports about a “previous intention” to suspend in-class education, saying: “There was no prior intention to switch to distance education after schools were reopened for two weeks”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.