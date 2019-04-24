KHCC first oncology hospital awarded MAGNET accreditation outside US

AMMAN — The King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) on Wednesday was awarded with MAGNET (certificate of excellence) accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Centre (ANCC), according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

Asem Mansour, director general of the KHCC, stated that the accreditation is considered the highest and most prestigious recognition for nursing excellence, and is evidence of the KHCC’s progress in achieving better patient care outcomes, safer environments and quality service for KHCC patients.

Mansour said the final step of the MAGNET accreditation included a three-day field visit by a team of international experts who reviewed a report on the performance of KHCC nursing staff and services.

Mansour added that the KHCC is the first oncology hospital outside of the US to become a member of the MAGNET Recognition Programme, and only 8 per cent of hospitals in the US and 9 international healthcare institutions have received such recognition of excellence.

According to the Chief Nursing Officer Majeda Ruzzieh, achieving the membership was the result of implementing strict criteria for excellence in nursing.

The programme focused on the development of several objectives, of which the most important included raising the quality and level of healthcare, identifying points of excellence in nursing services provided to the patient and publishing the results of the finest research available in the field of nursing care, the statement said.