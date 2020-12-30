KfW, UNOPS partner to support Education Ministry

AMMAN — In the framework of Germany’s continuing support to Jordan Mark Schwiete, KfW country director Jordan (German Development Bank) and Bana Kaloti, UNOPS regional director for the Middle East signed an agreement on November 26, 2020 to establish a German Financial Cooperation Programme Management Unit (German FC PMU) at the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The German FC PMU will be financed by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) on behalf of the German government to support the implementation of the Education Ministry and KfW’s joint projects, according to UNOPS statement.

The German FC PMU will be integrated into the ministry’s Development Coordination Unit and will provide technical advice and support on German-funded projects, including the coordination and facilitation of the School Construction Programme and the implementation of the reform towards a stronger facility management and maintenance at Jordanian public schools supported by the Development Policy Loan, the statement said.

Schwiete said in the statement: “The establishment of the German FC PMU is a milestone in our cooperation with MoE. We are convinced that UNOPS is the right partner to manage the PMU and to assist MoE in driving its reform agenda on maintenance and in implementing the school construction programme.”

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Kaloti said in the statement: “We are pleased to continue our cooperation with KfW in support of Jordan’s education sector. We hope that through this support, UNOPS can extend its infrastructure and project management expertise to support the ministry in their ongoing efforts to improve the schools’ infrastructure, create a conducive learning environment for children and their teachers, and ensure inclusive and quality education for all.”

“This is another example of the close cooperation and partnership between KfW, UNOPS and the MoE to support the education sector in Jordan. The German FC PMU is premised on the principle of national ownership and UNOPS is committed to successfully implement this project under the ministry’s leadership,” said Muhammad Usman Akram, director UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman.