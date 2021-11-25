Kazakh embassy hosts exhibition to mark national day

The Kazakh embassy in Amman, in cooperation with the National Library, on Thursday launched a photo exhibition to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and the centennial of the establishment of the Jordanian state (Photo courtesy of Kazakh embassy Facebook page)

AMMAN — The Kazakh embassy in Amman, in cooperation with the National Library, on Thursday launched a photo exhibition to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and the centennial of the establishment of the Jordanian state.

Through diverse photographs, the exhibition portrays Kazakhstan’s culture, its nature, and the development and growth it has witnessed over the past 30 years, in addition to the special relations that tie Jordan and Kazakhstan.

During the opening ceremony, which featured a short film on Kazakhstan’s development and growth, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov said that “through the wise policy of the country’s leadership, Kazakhstan was able to build a stable and reputable state in the world over a period of 30 years”.

“We have increased our economy 15-fold and the income of the population nine-fold, which made it possible to reduce the level of poverty by almost 10 times,” Toumatov added.

He noted that today Kazakhstan is among the 50 most developed countries in the world and the 25 leading countries in business.

As for the Kazakhstan-Jordanian ties, the ambassador said that the two countries have maintained exemplary relations over the past three decades, adding that “today Kazakhstan considers the Kingdom as one of its most reliable and important partners in the whole Arab world”.

He also said that His Majesty King Abdullah is the first foreign head of state to receive the first “Nazarbayev Prize for Contribution to a World without Nuclear Weapons and Global Security”, during his official visit to Kazakhstan in 2017.

The National Library’s Director General Nidal Ayasrah said that the exhibition celebrates the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and the Kingdom’s centennial within the framework of the cultural cooperation agreement signed by the two countries to strengthen the “brotherly” and friendly relations embodied by their leaders.

The six-day exhibition runs until November 30.