Kawar tours Planning Ministry’s Petra projects, opens gas station

AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar on Thursday visited a number of projects funded by the Planning Ministry in Petra.

The visit aimed at following up on the ministry’s economic and social productivity improvement projects.

The minister visited the Anbaat Cooperative Society’s car-repair centre and the Petra Pottery Association’s porcelain and pottery production facility. During her visit, Kawar also inaugurated a gas station owned by the Ghazal Teebeh Cooperative Society.

“The ministry’s support of these projects is part of its efforts to develop local communities by enhancing the role of small-to-medium size enterprises in various provinces and governorates. The projects will contribute to improving living conditions and economic power as tools to counter poverty and unemployment,” Kawar said in a statement released by the Planning Ministry.

“The primary objectives of the economic and social productivity enhancement projects are to promote self-employment opportunities among women, youth and local institutions... providing them with the needed knowledge, training, consultations and funding to succeed,” the minister added.

Kawar said that individuals and local institutions in Petra were making great efforts and it was important to support those efforts.

She added that the Enhanced Productivity Centres were opened to provide consultations on business development, such as administrative, financial and technical advice.