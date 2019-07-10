JUST cracks top 100 on Times’ higher education ranking

RAMTHA — The Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) has recently placed 91st on The Times Higher Education Rankings list for top 100 young universities around the world.

The ranking uses the same measuring approach as The Times World University Ranking and sorts the world’s best universities under 50 years old. Last year, JUST placed 151st in the same category.

JUST spokesperson Zakaria Al Hammouri told The Jordan Times that this achievement “improves the repute of the university and makes it a main destination for local and foreign students to go to because it has a global reputation”.

Hammouri attributed the ranking to the efforts of the university’s teachers and staff, as well as students’ commitment.

Two other universities in Jordan also made the list behind JUST with Hashemite University and Yarmouk University holding the position of 301+.

Hong Kong University of Science placed first for the second year in a row. The UK had the most universities in the ranking with a total of 34 listed, followed by France with 24 and both Australia and Spain with 22 universities each.